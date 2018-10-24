Mary Slessor and Maggie Keswick Jencks honoured at Wallace Monument

A Victorian missionary and the founder of the Maggie’s cancer care centres have become the first women to be honoured at one of Scotland’s most iconic monuments.

Aberdeen-born Mary Slessor, who spent nearly 40 years in Nigeria, and Maggie Keswick Jencks, who created a blueprint for a new approach to care after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, have been recognised at the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

Specially-created busts have been unveiled in the “Hall of Heroes” at the attraction, alongside the likes of Robert Burns, James Watt, Adam Smith and Sir Walter Scott, after they emerged as the front-runners in a public poll.

Sculptors Graciela Ainsworth and Csilla Karsa created the new works of art for Stirling District Tourism, the charity responsible for the monument, which was erected in honour of the 13th century hero in 1869.

Zillah Jamieson, chair of Strling District Tourism, said: “Both women exhibited selflessness and personal commitment to social improvement, and through their efforts to help others they achieved worldwide recognition.”

