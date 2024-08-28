Rafa's Diner | Contributed

The first restaurants have been announced

There will be no need to pack a sandwich, when you visit Lost Shore - Scotland’s first inland surf resort, which opens in Edinburgh this autumn.

Its cafe, restaurant and food market will be called Canteen, which is designed and created by creative events and production agency, Rogue Village.

They’ve selected three independent Scottish restaurants to kick off the first hospitality offering and these residents will rotate seasonally.

After you’ve hung five, you can grab a slice from Civerinos - the pizzeria that already has a presence on Edinburgh Forrest Road and a new branch in Stockbridge, among other outlets.

Michele Civiera, Civerinos | Contributed

They’ll also have a space for Five March, which has three branches in Glasgow, including the original Park Circus location. It’s owned by Joanna Nethery and offers small plates, with an emphasis on vegetarian and vegan options.

Five March plates | Contributed

It serves a slightly smarter menu than Civerinos, with dishes that might include fried chicken sandwich, pickled ginger, mint, coriander and house pickles.

The third resident will be Glasgow native Rafa’s Diner, which will bring a bit of Mexican flavour to Lost Shore. Expect shrimp tacos and quesedillas from this team.

As well as this trio of foodies, the resort will also be offering coffee from Edinburgh’s excellent Machina and pastries from Company Bakery, while Leith-based brewery, Pilot, will be providing the house beer.

Andy Roger, chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, says: “Lost Shore will become one of Scotland’s leading leisure destinations and with our food and drink offering, our priority was to achieve the perfect balance of quality, diversity, and, most importantly, taste”.

“Canteen is bringing a vibrant mix of lively and unique kitchens to Lost Shore, offering surfers and visitors an unforgettable dining experience. With the anticipated influx of tourists, we are honoured to showcase the very best of Scotland’s food and drink scene to a domestic and international audience”.

Canteen at Lost Shore | Contributed

The resort will be the home of Europe’s largest wave pool as well as luxury hilltop lodges, premium waterfront pods, surf shop and wellness treatments. It is expected to attract an additional 160,000 surfers and tourists to the surrounding areas annually.