Five organised Loony Dook swims for 2024 to get your New Year off to a bracing start
You'll be in good company if you head to these spots to brave the water on New Year's Day.
The official Loony Dook, which traditionally sees hardy bathers take to the sea off South Queensferry on January 1, has been cancelled again.
The last event took place in 2020, although swimmers in fancy dress still turn out each year to plunge into the freezing water.
Here are five other events to get your New Year off to a bracing start.
Broughty Ferry Dook
The New Year’s Day Dook has been a tradition of the fisher folk of Broughty Ferry since as early as 1891, with some braving the waters six days a week year-round (the Sabbath being kept swim-free). The wonderfully-named 'Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association' now organise the event, which starts at 2.45pm.
Portobello Dook
With the cancellation of the South Queensferry Loony Dook, organisers expect Edinburgh's Portobello Beach to be busier than ever for the informal free event at 1pm. Swimmers are encouraged to wear fancy dress and support thier favourite charity, while local businesses will be out in fource offering freebies to participants.
Helensburgh New Year Swim
This annual swim at Rhu Marina raises vital funds for the Helensburgh lifeboat. Participants should check in with the organisers by 11.30am on the day and will be allocated a wristband to access the pontoon before taking to the water at noon. Afterwards there will be warming soup available at the RNLI boathouse.
St Andrews New Year Dook
The organisers of this Fife swim in the North Sea say that the water temperature should be "a toasty nine degrees". Find out for yourself by turning up at the East Sands car park at 10am sharp. It's free but a small charity donation is requested - and in return you'll be treated to hot coffee and filled rolls at the nearby New Inn.
Loch Venachar New Year Swim
Situated near the pretty town of Callander you'd be hard pressed to find a more picturesque place for a swim than Loch Venachar. Venachar Lochside are organising two festive dips this year, on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, both starting at 11am. It's free to take part but there's a warming breakfast on after afterwards for £18.
