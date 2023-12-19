You'll be in good company if you head to these spots to brave the water on New Year's Day.

Swimmers brave the waters of South Queensferry for an unofficial 'Loony Dook' on New Year's Day 2023.

The official Loony Dook, which traditionally sees hardy bathers take to the sea off South Queensferry on January 1, has been cancelled again.

The last event took place in 2020, although swimmers in fancy dress still turn out each year to plunge into the freezing water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are five other events to get your New Year off to a bracing start.

Broughty Ferry Dook

The New Year’s Day Dook has been a tradition of the fisher folk of Broughty Ferry since as early as 1891, with some braving the waters six days a week year-round (the Sabbath being kept swim-free). The wonderfully-named 'Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association' now organise the event, which starts at 2.45pm.

Portobello Dook

With the cancellation of the South Queensferry Loony Dook, organisers expect Edinburgh's Portobello Beach to be busier than ever for the informal free event at 1pm. Swimmers are encouraged to wear fancy dress and support thier favourite charity, while local businesses will be out in fource offering freebies to participants.

Helensburgh New Year Swim

This annual swim at Rhu Marina raises vital funds for the Helensburgh lifeboat. Participants should check in with the organisers by 11.30am on the day and will be allocated a wristband to access the pontoon before taking to the water at noon. Afterwards there will be warming soup available at the RNLI boathouse.

St Andrews New Year Dook

The organisers of this Fife swim in the North Sea say that the water temperature should be "a toasty nine degrees". Find out for yourself by turning up at the East Sands car park at 10am sharp. It's free but a small charity donation is requested - and in return you'll be treated to hot coffee and filled rolls at the nearby New Inn.

Loch Venachar New Year Swim