Look inside the transformed 'wow factor' restaurants at this luxury five-star Scottish hotel

As the warmer weather hits, day trippers and tourists start to gravitate towards St Andrews.

Not just for the golf and beaches, but also for the grub. Thus, there couldn’t be a better time for one of its most established five-star destinations, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, to have completed the make-over of its fourth floor restaurant offerings.

We got a first look and asked their general manager, Phyllis Wilkie, to tell us more.

Why was it time for the upgrade?

We are privileged that our fourth floor offers the most wonderful views across West Sands, Old Course and St Andrews, however we felt the interiors needed an upgrade to give the inside the same wow factor as the outside. The redesign has been approached with great thought on the impact to our community and the environment. It’s important to us that we are always evolving to offer our guests the very best experience, while staying true to our values and our roots.

When was the last refurbishment?

Over the years we have undertaken various refurbishments to invest in the Old Course Hotel; such as adding the first Kohler Waters Spa outside of the USA and building an impressive glazed extension to house Swilcan Loft, our modern rooftop restaurant. This year’s refurbishment is the most extensive, creating a whole new look and feel across our vast fourth floor.

What was the design brief?

The brief was very much to give a sense of place, celebrating our beautiful location on the coast of Fife. The colour palettes were inspired by the stunning scenery: the gorgeous greens of the Old Course, the golden sands of the beach, and the ever-changing blues of all that sea and sky. With four distinct spaces for drinking and dining on the fourth floor, each one had to have its own identity. Our Road Hole Restaurant is relaxed, warm and welcoming but luxury finishes and bespoke furniture create a sophisticated look with a sense of theatre that’s fitting for a three AA rosette fine dining destination. Next door, the Road Hole Bar is the hotel’s buzzy social hub, serving coffee and light lunches by day, then transforming into an elegant night time spot, where the evening’s revelry begins over cocktails and our impressive whisky collection.

In our seafood bar and chophouse, Swilcan Loft, the furnishings and finishes are more modern and minimal, allowing the panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling windows to take the limelight. And lastly we have The Deck – our atmospheric outdoor terrace. This alfresco spot for drinks and indulgent nibbles was opened last year to bring a chic summer vibe to St Andrews shoreline. Cosy pods, wool throws and twinkling lights ensure the vibes continue to shine, even when the sun does not.

Any other design inspirations?

We wanted to retain the feeling of five-star luxury and authenticity, while celebrating our heritage. Traditional tweeds and checked patterns have been incorporated in a more contemporary way. This can be seen most clearly in the custom carpets, which are a modern interpretation of a tartan design, commissioned in honour of the late Herb Kohler Jr who bought the Old Course Hotel in 2004. Herb was very involved with design decisions and always intended to fit tartan carpets – a vision his son and successor David, and wife Nina, were happy to finally fulfill. The carpets were made by family-owned business Ulster Carpets, who created the carpets for the King’s Coronation.

Did you use any Scottish designers, when it comes to the artwork/furniture?

Of course. Scotland is quite literally stitched in, with tweed and checked upholstery from Johnstons of Elgin, who have been crafting quality fabrics in their own Scottish mills since 1797. Original fireplaces and pieces of furniture were painstakingly restored by Scottish family firm Thomas Johnstone, who commissioned East Lothian-based French polisher Darren Cole to work his magic on the boardroom table and the rosewood piano in the Road Hole Bar.

Are you happy with the finished looks?

I’m thrilled with the results. It’s such a transformation. If I had to choose, the Road Hole Bar would be a favourite. It’s always been the social hub of the hotel and now it’s an even more inviting and comfortable place to spend time, whether that’s a casual lunch and a coffee by day or dressing up for cocktails in the evening. When it’s bustling with guests and chatter, with the pianist playing in the background, the atmosphere will really be something special.

Have the food and drink menus also been updated to match?

With our kitchen’s commitment to using only the finest local ingredients, we are already renowned for our food – especially in the Road Hole Restaurant – but redesigned menus have raised the stakes even further. Everyone has their own favourite dishes but my personal standouts would have to be the seasonal lobster ravioli and the beef fillet. Our chef Steven is passionate about pasta so the ravioli is made to perfection and stuffed with lobster caught right off the bay – look out our fourth floor windows at the right time and you can even see the blue lobster boats in the water. As for the beef fillet, it is all about indulgence – cooked to a perfect pink and accompanied with a rich short rib, onion tarte tatin and roasted Fife carrot, then dotted with bone marrow. When it comes to dessert, it’s all about the Vacherin for me – it’s light and full of flavour with champagne jelly, strawberry sorbet and lime curd in a perfect stack which is then finished at the table with a blanket of basil meringue.

We’ve also made sure to include lots of choice for vegans and vegetarians. Of several creative dishes, the spring pea curd is a must-try – it’s an unctuous pea mousse served with charred tenderstem and pickled shiso, available as a starter in the Road Hole Restaurant, and also on our menu of indulgent nibbles (think oysters, charcuterie, truffle fries) available out on The Deck. If you’re joining us for a light lunch in Road Hole Bar, our signature is the Old Course Club Sandwich – an impressive triple decker that is a favourite with our guests.

What do you think guests will think?

We think (we hope) they’ll love it. We’ve had many returning guests, actually welcoming them to the ‘new’ Old Course Hotel and seeing their reaction is something I’m looking forward to, and definitely one of the many things I love about my job.

www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk