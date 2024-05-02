Local invitation to global celebration

A flexible approach to culture displayed at a recent Fringe Days Out community event

There are some individuals and groups in the Scottish capital who have never visited the arts extravaganza because of real and perceived barriers, such as financial issues or cultural reasons.

To address such challenges, Fringe Days Out was launched in 2017. It provides Edinburgh-based charities and community groups with free ticket vouchers and bus passes, so the whole Fringe experience is free for those who may otherwise miss out.

As a result of ongoing efforts to increase accessibility, the Fringe Days Out initiative has allowed such people to make more than 15,000 visits to Festival events, a significant number of whom had never seen a Fringe show before.

Lyndsey Jackson, deputy chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, says: “We work closely with over 30 charities and communities across Edinburgh, all year round, to break down any barriers that might prevent groups and individuals coming to the Fringe.

“While the core of Fringe Days Out is to provide Fringe vouchers and travel tickets, we also use the scheme to support creative projects, artist-led workshops and much more.”

One organisation to benefit from Fringe Days Out is Sikh Sanjog, which was set up in 1989, under the name of Leith Sikh Community Group, by Trishna Singh, OBE. In 1999, it became known as Sikh Sanjog – “sanjog” means “linking” in Punjabi – and it continues to provide support for Sikh women.

Trishna says: “We have a Sikh community in Edinburgh that has been established for some time. While the Fringe has been happening around them, many have never been able to go along. We work with women to give them the confidence to be able to access things like that.

“I remember taking my family up to the Mound in Edinburgh when they were kids and wandering around and seeing all the outside performances, but we never thought of actually going to see a show. And there were lots of people in our community like that.”

Trishna recalls being contacted by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society about Fringe Days Out , saying: “That started the ball rolling. It was good to have someone who was able to work with us and encourage and support people from our community to be able to go and see Fringe shows.

“There are people in our community who say they wouldn’t go to see something unless they were doing it as part of a group. Many of them now feel more confident to just go ahead and book a show and look forward to it.”

What also helps bring down barriers, she says, is that there are more acts from ethnic minority backgrounds performing in the Fringe.

She adds the support offered by Fringe Days Out has increased accessibility for groups and families from Sikh Sanjog, many of whom have in turn invited others from outside the Sikh Sanjog community, such as their Scottish friends and neighbours, who might have struggled to go on their own.

To spread the word about Fringe Days Out, popular open days are held in the Southside Community Centre in Newington, Edinburgh, with more than 70 people turning up to a recent event featuring “teaser shows”.

There are also various groups, including ones for men and health and wellbeing.

Feedback is welcomed by Fringe Days Out, and Trishna agrees more work is always needed on accessibility. She believes it’s important to continue to work with community groups at a grassroots level, including ensuring those with disabilities can access shows.

“It’s great that we have one point of contact. It’s taken on board if we say some things didn’t work and changes are made. That’s really valuable,” she says.