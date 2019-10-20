Lewis Capaldi spotted enjoying a night out in Edinburgh's The Hive nightclub

Pop superstar Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a Saturday night out on the town in Edinburgh.

Video footage shows the 23-year-old singer from Whitburn in the Hive nightclub on Niddry Street in the Capital's Old Town last night.

Fans reacted with shock at his presence in one of Edinburgh's most popular clubs, with social media users thanking the popstar for his time and bemoaning the fact they didn't get to meet him.

One Twitter user said: "Canny believe Lewis Capaldi was at Hive tonight man. Ma second favourite man in ma favourite night club."

Another added: "Lewis. Capaldi in Hive? Surely no" while one fan wrote: "Lewis Capaldi is in Hive and I think this might be the peak of 2019."

Lewis Capaldi on his last night out in Edinburgh after his Summer Sessions gig (Photo: 4042edinburgh)

Others thanked the singer for his time. One said: "Lovely meeting you at Hive tonight lad. Hope you got away from the crowds alright and made it home safe! Can't imagine how hard it is to be that famous at your age. Wish you all the best dude."

Some fans however bemoaned the fact they had missed meeting their hero. One fan said: "When you were meant to be at Hive but cancelled and find out the day after that Lewis Capaldi was there. Just my luck aye."