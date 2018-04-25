Joanna Lumley ‘terrified all men seen as bad’ after MeToo movement

Actress Joanna Lumley has said she is “terrified that all men are seen as bad” in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal which engulfed Hollywood.

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 71, recently hosted the film Baftas, which was dominated by the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

She said: “This year I do feel the spirit of the suffragettes is with us and we’re speaking out about women being treated badly around the world. That said, I am terrified that all men are seen as bad.”

She added: “I love and respect men. I am married to one, I work with some wonderful men and I have a son. We mustn’t deride all men, as only the few are bad and we need to remember that too.”

Lumley said of hosting the Baftas: “Even though they [the stars] were dressed in black, they looked wonderful. It felt right to wear black at the time [in support of #MeToo].

“Anything that empowers women is to be supported.”

Lumley, who has also forged a reputation as an activist, including for the Gurkha Justice Campaign, said she speaks up for what she believes in partly because her mother was a “very good role model”.

She said: “She couldn’t bear bullying and had an enormous sense of social justice. ‘Do as you would be done by’ was always her mantra … and to stand up to any form of wrongdoing and bullying.”