Jägermeister has created an alcoholic take on a Creme Egg for Easter

It started off as a throwaway April Fool’s about an alcoholic Easter egg - but now it has become a ‘delicious’ reality.

On April 1 2016, Jägermeister UK announced on its social media channels that it had created the Jäger egg.

It was a joke - but instead of raising a smile the prank prompted an outpouring of serious requests from fans imploring the company make the egg a reality.

And so, thanks to the overwhelming public demand, the German drinks brand has finally delivered on the promise of an alcoholic version of the classic Cadbury’s Creme Egg.

What’s inside the Jäger egg?

Instead of the sugary yolk of Easter’s most popular chocolate treat however, this has at its heart a confectionery version of the signature shot - a silky Jäger-infused cream at the centre of each 38g egg.

As you might expect, this particular treat isn’t one set to be delivered by the Easter bunny and is strictly for adults only as each egg contains three per cent alcohol.

Tim Hawley, Innovation Controller at Jägermeister UK said, “The last three years we’ve been inundated with customers demanding the #JagerEgg, we’ve had everything from desperate DMs to pleading phone calls.

"It’s personally kept me up at night thinking about all those people tossing and turning, dreaming of the #JagerEgg that never was - so this is for them.”

How can I get one?

The company were offering the eggs in a deluxe black and gold branded gift box with two of the coveted chocolate treats, as well as two shot glasses, which double as egg cups, and a 10cl green bottle of the iconic drink for just £9.99.

Sad news if you’re currently salivating at the thought of a creme egg with a Jagerbomb in the middle however, the limited run of 250 sets has already sold out, and there’s no word from the company on whether they will be making more.