Irvine Welsh leads campaign to get Scotland writing

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is to spearhead a nationwide campaign to get would-be writers across the country to create “rebellious” new stories based on real-life experiences.

The best-selling novelist, who launched his latest book in Edinburgh at the weekend, is one of several leading authors to throw their weight behind the drive.

The Scottish Book Trust is encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to submit a true story based on the theme “rebel”.

A selection of the best entries will be brought together in a compilation which will be published to coincide with the nation’s annual celebration of reading and literature, Book Week Scotland, in November.

Welsh said: “In an uncertain and obtuse age, the only currency you can have is education and knowledge.

“It is incumbent on everyone to read and educate themselves. This is how we realise ourselves. It’s why we read and it’s why we write – to share our stories and culture with ­others.”

Edinburgh-born author Sara Sheridan said: “The theme of rebellion is close to my heart. I’m excited to be involved with this year’s writing campaign and I’m looking forward to reading about rebels of all kinds – silent, vocal, wild and hilarious.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Book Trust said the latest installment of the annual campaign, is aimed at encouraging Scots to reveal their “rebellious sides”.

She said: “It doesn’t matter if it’s skiving school in the ­glory days of your youth, ­taking a stand against the establishment or pinching the last ­biscuit from the tin, we want to know what ‘rebel’ means to you.”

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust chief executive, said: “Every year, we receive hundreds of fantastic entries for our public participation campaign, and reading these stories is one of the annual highlights for us. The theme of ‘rebel’ is a perfect fit for 2018 and we’re sure the people of Scotland have some enlightening stories to share.”