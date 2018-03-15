In pictures: Top 10 film locations in Scotland

Have your say

Scotland’s rugged landscapes have long played host to many a Holywood blockbuster.

From boy wizards to secret agents, Jacobite love stories to sci-fi epics, the nation can increasingly be seen on cinema screens around the world.

Around 3.8 million tourists visited paid-for attractions across Scotland last year, thanks, in part, to films like Harry Potter and James Bond encouraging fans to visit.

Insurers Go Compare compiled a list of Scotland’s most filmed locations using figures from movie database IMDB.

How many of these stunning destinations have you visited?