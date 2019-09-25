Colonsay Pantry

In pictures: The winners of the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards 2019

The cream of the crop of Scotland’s food and drink industry descended on Edinburgh this week for the return of the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards.

The event, which featured a dozen specially chosen categories, saw the top prizes awarded to those businesses and individuals who have helped make a huge success of the country’s food and drink sector. (Main picture: Winner of our Hidden Gem - The Colonsay Pantry)

The winners of the third annual Scotsman Food and Drink Awards pose for the camera.

1. All of the winners take to the stage

Deputy editor Euan McGrory reaffirms The Scotsman's commitment to supporting the Scottish Food and Drink industry.

2. Scotsman support of Scotland's Food and Drink

...was provided by the excellent Tommy Gun Quintet

3. The entertainment on the night...

Experienced presenter and actor Grant Stott was our host on the night.

4. Host Grant Stott proved popular

