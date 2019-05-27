In pictures: The winners of the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2019
The cream of the crop of Scotland’s food and drink industry are toasting their success following the 20th Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards in Edinburgh.
Hosted by restaurant critic, writer and broadcaster, Jay Rayner, the awards ceremony at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh was attended by more than 800 people from across the industry and the wider community. (Main picture: The late, great Andrew Fairlie was given the Oustanding Contribution Award)
1. Artisanal Product of the Year winner:
East Coast Cured of Edinburgh won the award for their Porcini & Truffle Salami.