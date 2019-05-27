In pictures: The winners of the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2019

Hosted by restaurant critic, writer and broadcaster, Jay Rayner, the awards ceremony at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh was attended by more than 800 people from across the industry and the wider community. (Main picture: The late, great Andrew Fairlie was given the Oustanding Contribution Award)

1. Artisanal Product of the Year winner: East Coast Cured of Edinburgh won the award for their Porcini & Truffle Salami.

2. Bakery Product of the Year winner: Dean's Shortbread Dean's picked up the bakery product of the year award for their Lizzie McCoo All Butter Shortbread.

3. Brewing Product of the Year winner: Harviestoun Brewery (Falkirk) Harviestoun Brewery took home the crown for their Ola Dubh 12 while Aberdeenshire's Six Degrees North received a highly commended for their Omnium.

4. Business of the Year winner: Lazy Day Foods (North Lanarkshire) With a mission statement of aiming to produce "the best quality free-from foods you have ever tasted", LDF impressed the judges and took home one of the night's most hotly contested awards.

