The late, great Andrew Fairlie

In pictures: The winners of the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2019

The cream of the crop of Scotland’s food and drink industry are toasting their success following the 20th Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards in Edinburgh.

Hosted by restaurant critic, writer and broadcaster, Jay Rayner, the awards ceremony at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh was attended by more than 800 people from across the industry and the wider community. (Main picture: The late, great Andrew Fairlie was given the Oustanding Contribution Award)

East Coast Cured of Edinburgh won the award for their Porcini & Truffle Salami.

1. Artisanal Product of the Year winner:

Dean's picked up the bakery product of the year award for their Lizzie McCoo All Butter Shortbread.

2. Bakery Product of the Year winner: Dean's Shortbread

Harviestoun Brewery took home the crown for their Ola Dubh 12 while Aberdeenshire's Six Degrees North received a highly commended for their Omnium.

3. Brewing Product of the Year winner: Harviestoun Brewery (Falkirk)

With a mission statement of aiming to produce "the best quality free-from foods you have ever tasted", LDF impressed the judges and took home one of the night's most hotly contested awards.

4. Business of the Year winner: Lazy Day Foods (North Lanarkshire)

