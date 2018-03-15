In pictures: the 10 easiest Munros to bag

There’s no such thing as an easy Munro. That being said, there are several Scottish peaks which creep over the 3,000 feet mark that can be tackled by walking beginners. If you’re lookng for inspiration, take a look at our list of the ten easiest Munros.

Ben Chonzie

Situated to the north of Crieff, Ben Chonzie is easy enough to overcome due to its well trodden path.

The heather-strewn Munro is best accessed from Glen Lednock and can be tackled in under four hours by rushed baggers.

Cairnwell

Perched above the Glenshee ski centre, Cairnwell, along with its neighbours Carn Aosda and Carn a’Gheoidh, are arguably the most accesible Munros.

The three peaks can be tackled in three hours by the fittest of baggers.

The Munros are often reluctantly climbed by climbing purists due to the presence of ski centre structures and weather vanes, but the trio of summits have their own unique charm.

There’s something strangely satisfying about scrambling through a ski centre during the height of summer.

Note: don’t take the ski lift - that’s cheating!

Stuchd an Lochain

This Perthshire peak is a real gem of a Munro which can easily be climbed in half a day.

Starting at around 400 metres, the ascent is relatively short - though boggy in places.

Once you join the peaks ridge, views of the perfectly circle corrie Lochan nan Cat are magnificent. From the peak itself it is possible to view Ben Nevis and Glencoe.

Meall Chuaich

Stained with patches of heather and often devoid of notable featureshe peaks of Drumochter have a perceptible moodiness about them.

If you want to acquaint yourself with one of the sombre tops Meall Chuaich is the the most easily accessed.

The peak can be climbed in under four hours from the A9 and offers pleasant - if not spectacular - views of Loch Cuacih and Badenoch.

Schiehallion

Schiehallion has long been romanticised by those live in its shadows - the people at Harviestoun Brewery were so besotted with the pyramid peak that they gave its name to one of their brews.

The iconic Munro is best reached from the Braes of Foss car park - from there a gradual - but forgiving - ascent awaits.

The views to the west over Loch Rannoch are a just reward for walkers.

Ben Hope

Scotland’s most northerly Munro is by no means its most difficult.

Resting above the town of Tongue, Ben Hope can be accesed via a well-trodden path in around four hours.

Scotland’s rugged north coast and the Atlantic Ocean can be viewed from Ben Hope’s summit - a perfect stop for a spot of lunch.

Fionn Bheinn

Torridon’s tops are regarded as some of the most fearsome in all of Scotland - Fionn Bheinn to the east offers some of the finest views of these unforgiving climbs.

In comparison to its neighbours, Fionn Bheinn is a beginner friendly climb, with its wide open slopes.

The views of Liathach and Beinn Alligin are stupendous.

Ben Wyvis

Despite its fearsome gaelic meaning (“hill of terror”) Ben Wyvis isn’t a hill to be afraid of.

The prominent peak stands proudly above one of Scotland’s great wildernesses and the route to its head is well pathed and easily climbed in summer.

Ben Lomond

Due to its proximity to Glasgow, Ben Lomond is often the first Munro climbed by aspiring baggers.

The iconic peak offers a straightforward challenge to first-timers due to its well furrowed path.

To offer yourself a slight challenge descend via the more rugged Ptarmigan Ridge.

Lochnagar

Located by the Balmoral Estate, Lochnagar is every bit as regal as its royal company.

And other than a small boulder field, the Aberdeenshire peak can be climbed with relative ease by walkers. The view of its northern corrie is a spectacular sight to behold and has provided inspiration to the likes of Lord Byron.

Those looking for a far more gruelling challenge might want to consider adding on four Munros and tackling the White Mounth range.