Now, in its 3rd year, the Scottish Gin Awards event at the Double Tree by Hilton followed a stringent judging process involving 30 leading experts from across the UK, the assessment of 104 written entries and the blind tasting of 173 gins, all distilled in Scotland. (Main pic: Arbikie celebrate their award win).

1. Best Marketing Campaign Winner: Botanical Bouquets, Edinburgh Gin. (Highly Commended: Beinn An Tuirc) Distillers

2. Best Brand Experience Winner: The A Club, Arbikie Distillery

3. Best Newcomer Winner: Glenwyvis Distillery

4. Scottish Gin Event of the Year Winner: The Big Big Gin Festival, Edinburgh Corn Exchange. (Highly Commended: Gintyre, Beinn an Tuirc Distillers, Explore Campbeltown and South Kintyre Development Trust)

