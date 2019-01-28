In pictures: 10 of the most haunted pubs and bars in Scotland
These pubs and bars have a spirit or two that can’t be found on the gantry.
With such a rich history of wars, deaths and other such tragedies, it’s no surprise that Scotland is considered to be one of the most haunted countries in the world.
WHITE HART INN (Edinburgh): Punters at this Grassmarket bar have reported having reported a number of strange occurrences, a pair of tourists even managed to capture a pic of what they think might be one of the ghosts.
DORNOCH CASTLE HOTEL (Dornoch): The castle, now a hotel, which dates back to the 15th century, is said to be haunted by a sheep rustler named Andrew McCornish who was imprisoned at the castle and later hanged for his crimes.
THE ARCHES (Glasgow): The former nightclub is now home to a streetfood hall and brewery bar, but it is also home to a ghost of a 'young girl in antiquated clothing', who was spotted by actors who had performed there.