I’m ready to ditch the capital for the sake of this venue

I’ve thought about moving to Musselburgh.

The main attraction has been house prices, which are considerably lower than in Edinburgh.

It also has good transport links, and a couple of decent restaurants.

However, where the heck are you supposed to get a quality coffee and bun?

That dilemma has been solved by sourdough wholesaler Company Bakery, who were previous Supreme Champions at the Scottish Bread Championships, and moved into Eskmills earlier this year.

They’re owned by Holly Love Reid, the owner of Edinburgh’s excellent West Port cafe Lovecrumbs and Nice Times Bakery; Amy and Duncan Findlater of cheese and charcuterie purveyors, Smith & Gertrude; and Ben Reade, formerly of Edinburgh Food Studio.

They’ve not been shy, but have opened a huge open plan bakery, now with an adjoining barn-sized and neutrally decorated cafe that’s open seven days a week, from 8:30am until 4pm.

I visited on a Saturday, and it was packed with hipsters - when did Musselburgh get so cool? - whose accompanying cavapoos and whippets were wearing their autumn jackets.

It was only about 1pm, but there were already a few empty spots on the shelves.

Still, we managed to bag an amazing Isle of Mull Cheddar and cumin seed scone with whipped butter; a Serrano ham, fig and thyme jam, ricotta and hot honey sandwich, and the very last sticky toffee pudding pastry covered in toffee sauce.

The last sticky toffee pastry | Gaby Soutar

We didn’t order the sugar-dusted morning bun, or the twice-baked Welsh rarebit croissant, though we ate them with our eyes.

I forgot to grab a loaf of sourdough, though the smell of freshly baked bread was wafting from the shelves. They also sell a range of pantry goodies, from fancy nut butters, heather honey and olive oil.

Croissants and morning bun | Gaby Soutar

After our visit, I searched the ESPC for Musselburgh properties in the car home.