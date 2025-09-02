Contributed

Although he lives in LA, and was born in South Shields, I think legendary comedian Eric Idle, 82, should be made an honorary Scotsman.

After all, he tells me that he’s had so many brilliant times up here, whether they were with Monty Python, or off-duty and hanging out with his starry friends.

“We used to come every year to stay with Billy Connolly up at his castle. There'd be a gathering of comedians, with Robin Williams, Steve Martin and Eddie Izzard,” says Idle. “We’d have 10 days having such fun. I started my career in Edinburgh, in 1963 at the Festival. And I’ve been to Glasgow many times to film. I went with Robbie Coltrane for Nuns on the Run. We filmed a lot of The Meaning of Life in Scotland, and some of Python was shot in Glencoe. Anywhere it was cold and rainy and miserable in the winter, we filmed”.

And that’s just the tip of the tartan iceberg. As part of his incredibly prolific career, he’s also written for Ronnie Corbett, and Stanley Baxter, and was a big fan of the late Janey Godley and Chic Murray, and loves Craig Ferguson, too.

“I think Scottish people are always funny. They've always been really funny. It's something to do with truth telling, which the English are not very good at,” he says.

Now, he’s bringing us his show, Always Look On the Bright Side of Life, Live!

It’s coming to the Glasgow Armadillo on September 20 and Edinburgh Playhouse on September 22.

“For me, Edinburgh will always be that first year, 1963, for heaven's sake, and we're in this cold flat six blocks up, and we're doing the Footlights Review, and The Beatles are just starting. All these girls are talking about the Beatles!” he says.

Here he is again, 62 years later and with an entire career under his belt. The show is ‘an evening of comedy, music, philosophy, and one fart joke’, in which there will be a single singalong. He’ll also pay tribute to some of his dearly departed friends, including George Harrison, Robin Williams and Neil Innes of The Rutles.

“I call it a one-man musical. But I'm not alone, because I have a virtual band on screen. I play along with them, and there are stories, anecdotes, and comedy bits, and my favorite film bits that people don't necessarily know,” says Idle. “That's the way I try to write a show, so it has to keep me entertained too. And this one has got a lot of quirky things and interesting people”.

Although most fans know this actor, comedian, songwriter and musician for being one of Monty Python, or for his Tony and Grammy award-winning stage musical, Spamalot, among many other things, he’s also done radio, written books, including last year’s The Spamalot Diaries, acted in numerous films, and was in spoof band The Rutles.

He’s currently in the process of writing another book, about the time he built a house in France, and he’s even appeared on a recent episode of The Masked Singer in the US, which involved him dressing up as a hedgehog and singing Love Me Do - he got special permission from his pal, Paul McCartney, for that - to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Idle also has the unusual privilege of being responsible for the most played song at funerals for the last 20 years, with Always Look on the Bright Side of Life. It’s second only to My Way, by Frank Sinatra.

“I find that the most extraordinary gift in my life. I really do. I think it's nicer than a hymn, because everybody joins in, it makes everybody smile, and elevates them,” he says.

That proves how significant comedy can be.

In the stage show, Idle touches on this concept, and how essential laughter is to humans.

“If you remember in your school or class, there was always somebody funny, and that's the one people look at,” he says. “They say something funny and subversive, about the teacher, or whatever. I think that's something that exists in homosapiens. There's a kind of truth teller”.

It can make big changes, too. Idle is currently based in the US, and has ‘no faith in politicians whatsoever’.

“It is a disaster, but I think it won't last, because I think they have a system that is being ignored, and it will come back to the law. I've always had that faith because I was a war baby,” says Idle, who was born in 1943. “We were saved by America, so we've always been pro-America. I think their system is good. I just think that they have an idiot, an unpleasant person, and I think he's hated throughout the world. So this is great, because you can't really ignore that. I think it will right itself. That's what I believe”.

Comedy has a role to play.

As Idle says; “I think it’s the one thing that tyrants can't stand. Narcissists and dictators, they cannot stand it. They can't bear to be laughed at, because deep down, they know they are not what they say they are”.

Monty Python was always great at poking fun at pomposity. Idle continues the effort. He’s incredibly busy. Last year, it was reported that he said he was continuing to work because of financial pressures. However, as someone who gets up at 5.30am to write down whatever is in his brain, he also seems to have a lust for writing and performing.

Where does he get this work ethic?

“If at the age of seven, you find yourself in a boarding school, and find that your name means lazy, indolent, work, shy. I think you're never idle again in your life. You're not actually allowed to be,” he says.

Idle’s energy is even more surprising, since in 2019, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Luckily, he had an early diagnosis, and successful surgery.

“I've had a reprieve. So every day is a gift. I play guitar with my friend. I hang out with younger people,” he says. “ The worst thing about getting on is that you lose your friends, so, I have these younger people who are funny and sweet and make me laugh and play songs. Life is for living. You know you've got to get on with it. If you're a miserable b****r you don't deserve to stay around”.

Talking of which, I wonder if he speaks to any of his old Monty Python co-stars.

He’s had a few public rifts with John Cleese over the years.

“Actually, no, because I haven't seen them for 10 years, but some of them are kind of cross, and some are grumpy. Some are more angry than others. Actually, Steve Martin called me and said ‘Why is John so angry?’ I said, sorry, I can’t tell you, I don’t know, but you either get old and bitter, or old and better. He liked that”.

Idle is definitely getting old and better.

