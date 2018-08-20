Untouched Scottish island on the market for £120,000

An untouched Scottish island has gone on the market for - £120,000.

Eilean Nan Gabhar, which translates as Island of the Goats, has now been placed on the market for one lucky adventurer looking to get away from it all.

The 12.8-acre island, located on Loch Craignish just off Argyll’s west coast, is home to plenty of birds and wildlife - thanks to its perfect natural habitat.

The unique island has belonged to the same family for over 70 years but is now on sale for the price of £120,000.

There are no services on the island and no buildings of any kind.

READ MORE: Battle to save 18th Century island lighthouse

But selling agents Galbraith have been informed that a good Vodafone signal can be accessed from parts of the island as well as 3G coverage.

Further south from the island is Lochgilphead with its choice of shops and restaurants while the city of Glasgow is 2 hours away.

The ground is covered with a mix of lush vegetation, grassland, gorse and impressive rock formations.

Offers for the island close at noon on August 30.