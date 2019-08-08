This is how much it costs to buy a family home in these Edinburgh areas
If you're looking for a first family home or a step up from a flat, here's what your money can buy you in different areas of Edinburgh.
From two bedroom homes and charming cottages to sprawling six bedroom period properties, the property price is not always based on average house price for the postcode. Location, type of property and popularity play a big part - so it's worthwhile shopping around for your new family home in the capital. Picture: Shutterstock.
1. Blackhall
The average house price for EH4 is GBP342,638. This five bed detached house on Marchfield Grove, Blackhall is on the market for offers over GBP750,000.