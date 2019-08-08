Picture: Shutterstock

This is how much it costs to buy a family home in these Edinburgh areas

If you're looking for a first family home or a step up from a flat, here's what your money can buy you in different areas of Edinburgh.

From two bedroom homes and charming cottages to sprawling six bedroom period properties, the property price is not always based on average house price for the postcode. Location, type of property and popularity play a big part - so it's worthwhile shopping around for your new family home in the capital. Picture: Shutterstock.

The average house price for EH4 is GBP342,638. This five bed detached house on Marchfield Grove, Blackhall is on the market for offers over GBP750,000.

1. Blackhall

The average house price for EH12 is GBP329,156. This four bed town house in Corstorphine is for sale for offers over GBP250,000.

2. Corstorphine

The average house price for EH4 is GBP342,638. This two bed terraced house on Drum Brae Drive is for sale for offers over GBP199,999.

3. Drum Brae

The average house price for EH14 is GBP288,795. This three bed bungalow on Craiglockhart Loan is on the market for offers over GBP415,000.

4. Craiglockhart

