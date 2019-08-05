These are the most expensive properties available to buy in Scotland right now

Scotland has some incredible properties to offer - with amazing estates and even castles up for grabs.

With many homes under a “price on arrival”, these are some of the most expensive properties and their prices currently available to buy in Scotland, as listed on Zoopla.

1. Kildrummy, Aberdeenshire This property includes: a 4 bed principal house, a 16 bed Edwardian mansion house (all en suite) which has been run as a hotel for the past 60 years, fishing on the River Don, 12 further estate dwellings. Offers over 9,500,000 GBP Savills other Buy a Photo

2. Cassillis Estate, Ayrshire Included in the estate is a ballroom, three reception rooms, a library, cinema, seven principal bedroom suites and a further 6 bedrooms, 3 cottages, stable block and 1.8 miles of fishing on River Doon. Offers over 3,900,000 GBP Savills other Buy a Photo

3. Glenborrodale Castle, Glenborrodale An A listed Scots baronial mansion, this property retains stunning original features, three beautiful public rooms, a games room, 16 bedroom suites, commercial kitchens, staff accommodation. Offers over 3,750,000 GBP Bell Ingram other Buy a Photo

4. Brechin Castle, Angus Brechin Castle holds eight reception rooms, 16 bedrooms and ten bathrooms, as well as five estate cottages and an estate courtyard which opens up a whole host of conversion possibilities. Offers over 3,000,000 GBP Savills other Buy a Photo

View more