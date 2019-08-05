These are the most expensive properties available to buy in Scotland right now
Scotland has some incredible properties to offer - with amazing estates and even castles up for grabs.
With many homes under a “price on arrival”, these are some of the most expensive properties and their prices currently available to buy in Scotland, as listed on Zoopla.
1. Kildrummy, Aberdeenshire
This property includes: a 4 bed principal house, a 16 bed Edwardian mansion house (all en suite) which has been run as a hotel for the past 60 years, fishing on the River Don, 12 further estate dwellings. Offers over 9,500,000 GBP
Included in the estate is a ballroom, three reception rooms, a library, cinema, seven principal bedroom suites and a further 6 bedrooms, 3 cottages, stable block and 1.8 miles of fishing on River Doon. Offers over 3,900,000 GBP
An A listed Scots baronial mansion, this property retains stunning original features, three beautiful public rooms, a games room, 16 bedroom suites, commercial kitchens, staff accommodation. Offers over 3,750,000 GBP
Brechin Castle holds eight reception rooms, 16 bedrooms and ten bathrooms, as well as five estate cottages and an estate courtyard which opens up a whole host of conversion possibilities. Offers over 3,000,000 GBP