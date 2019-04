The Sunday Times guide looked at employment, house prices, schools and “community spirit" as factors for deciding the locations. Here are the 10 areas across Scotland (not in order of ranking) which came out as the best places to live.

1. Dundee Dundee is one of only two places, along with North Berwick to make the Scottish top 10 for the second year in a row.

2. Leith - Edinburgh Leith, Edinburghs old port, was recognised for its cutting-edge creativity and culinary scene.

3. Stockbridge - Edinburgh Stockbridge was praised for its beautiful properties, village atmosphere, and walks along the Water of Leith.

4. Finnieston - Glasgow Glasgow's trendy Finnieston area.

