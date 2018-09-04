The ultimate fashion guide for your home interiors this winter

As the landscape shifts to a faded palette of golds and browns, it’s time to rethink our home and embrace a new season of style.

It was good while it lasted, but summer sunshine doesn’t last forever.

Look for the reappearance of bold colours

Cooler weather, shorter days and a shifting landscape of faded colours turning to rich golds, deep reds and muted greens is a reminder that it won’t be long before we’re digging out warm cardigans and lighting the fire.

Suddenly the bright citrus shades of summer feel that bit dated, and a cooler palate of more sophisticated shades appeal.

As well as digging out the winter woolies, it’s a time to rethink our home space too, and prepare for the busy season ahead with family and friends.

Size matters

Classic elegance never dates

Just like the clothes we wear, interior styles change with the passing seasons and often reflect what’s happening on the runway.

This Autumn/Winter season, designers sent models down the catwalk in oversized jumpers, baggy outfits and floor-skimming coats, and the trend for ‘big is beautiful’ has drifted into interiors too.

Find comfort this winter in huge armchairs and sofas that offer a warm, cosy hug, big enough for the family to snuggle into or for the tallest dad to stretch out on. Sofas & Stuff’s extra-large four seater Grande range stretch to 2.25m wide – that’s over seven feet of cosiness.

With a range of styles to choose from, you can mix supersize with classic, modern or quirky lines. Dress up your space with chunky knitted throws and huge cushions. Finish up with statement pendant lighting.

Finishing touches like a sheepskin rug complete the winter look

Colour your life

Autumn and winter brings out our darker side, and this season sees a shift towards a soothing palette of rich purples, plums and burgundy tones.

Look for the reappearance of bold colours too – Milan Design Week was packed with navy blue, vibrant reds and striking yellows. Our love affair with neutral shades could be at risk from new pastel shades that put a little more colour back into our life, and crisp, classic white.

Feel it

Use botanical prints as an accent piece

The autumn and winter seasons are all about creating that warm, cosy feeling – and the runway trend towards velvet ticks those boxes perfectly.

Cover a supersize sofa or statement armchair in a gemstone shade of plush velvet – Sofas & Stuff has dozens of shades of velvet fabric to choose from. Continue the luxury vibes by following the catwalk trend for all things shiny – sequins on cushions, lots of reflective surfaces, brushed metal accessories and twinkling crystal lamps.

Outside in

Last season brought the lush, leafy outside into our homes in the form of outsize floral prints and lots of indoor plants. The good news is the natural world continues into 2019, with nature-inspired fabrics and dramatic prints.

A refined, harmonious colour palette of rich mustard yellows, fresh greens and dusty pink elevates the trend to a fresh level of “grown up” fun. Use botanical prints as an accent piece – a comfy armchair, for example – or be brave and mix rich patterns to create an eclectic, fun space.

Stay classy

Trends come and go, but classic elegance never dates. Tweak your colour scheme around a traditionally stylish – but delightfully ‘squishy’ – sofa clad in Harris Tweed, or a button back Chesterfield in dark velvet which never go out of style.

With a well-made, neutral sofa and armchairs as your room’s centrepiece, you’ll just need little finishing touches like accent cushions, a cosy supersize knitted throw, sheepskin rugs and extra logs for the fire to complete the winter look.

Feeling inspired? Make a style statement that’s all your own this autumn by opting to design your own sofa, armchairs, sofa bed and even beds at Sofas & Stuff.

There are hundreds of in-house fabrics to choose from plus the option to source a particular fabric or colour that may have caught your eye from some of the world’s best down design houses, including Liberty, Harris Tweed, Morris & Co and Designers Guild.

