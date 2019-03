The research, carried out by the Royal Mail, compared places based on categories such as crime rates, life expectancy, access to health care, earnings, reported well being and deprivation levels. Here are the top ten.

1. East Renfrewshire The suburban area near Glasgow topped the list thanks to its high scoring in the earnings, believed to be 90 percent higher than other areas in the UK.

2. East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire came second in the Scots list. This was due to its low levels of crime and good access to health services.

3. Aberdeenshire Also scoring well for health services was Aberdeenshire, which placed third.

4. Stirling Stirling, in fourth place, was found to have a good level of earnings compared with other council areas in Scotland.

