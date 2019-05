Ba’ad Park dates from 1798 and has been updated by current owners to include a two-bedroom extension and impressive eco credentials. The property is on the market for offers over £550,000 with Strutt and Parker.

1. Baad Park The property is situated in a secluded and quiet location yet benefits from only being 12 miles from Edinburgh. other Buy a Photo

2. Living area Downstairs there is an open plan kitchen/sitting room. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

3. Living room The cosy living room has a wood burning stove. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The dining kitchen has flagstone flooring and a wood-burning Rayburn which assists in the hot water production. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

View more