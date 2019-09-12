Take a look inside this coastal home with games room and stunning loch and mountain views
This modern four bed house offers new owners a quiet escape with some stunning views.
Located close to the shores of Loch Ewe, No 38A Mellon Charles has access to the beach and boasts wonderful views all for offers over £375,000 with Galbraith.
1. Views
The house's location offers lovely views over Loch Ewe to the Torridon Mountains.
2. Living room
The living room has new oak flooring and a neutral colour scheme.
3. Living room views
The small patio, which can be accessed from the living room makes the most of the loch side views.
4. Kitchen
The colourful kitchen also has views out to the loch and beyond.
