Located ins a sought-after conservation area, this property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, three bathrooms and an extensive roof terrace and garden. It has been architect-designed and boasts a modern interior, and is on the market for offers over £1,450,000 with Rettie.

1. Entrance hallway The grand entrance hallway. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Living area The open plan living area has access to the garden. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Sitting room The sitting room also has doors that open out to the garden. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. The conservatory The bright and spacious conservatory. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more