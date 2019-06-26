Picture: Strutt and Parker

Take a look inside a £1.9m townhouse with private garden in enviable Edinburgh location

If you're looking for a spacious New Town home then this property could be a dream buy.

This six bedroom townhouse has a private garden, off street parking and a wealth of period features, and is on the market for offers over £1,995,000 with Strutt and Parker.

The living room has a traditional fireplace and cornicing.

1. Living room

The formal dining room also has a feature fireplace.

2. Dining room

One of the four reception rooms is currently being used as a study.

3. Study

The modern kitchen is spacious and bright.

4. Kitchen

