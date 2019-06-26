Take a look inside a £1.9m townhouse with private garden in enviable Edinburgh location

This six bedroom townhouse has a private garden, off street parking and a wealth of period features, and is on the market for offers over £1,995,000 with Strutt and Parker.

1. Living room The living room has a traditional fireplace and cornicing. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

2. Dining room The formal dining room also has a feature fireplace. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

3. Study One of the four reception rooms is currently being used as a study. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The modern kitchen is spacious and bright. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

View more