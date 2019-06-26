Take a look inside a £1.9m townhouse with private garden in enviable Edinburgh location
If you're looking for a spacious New Town home then this property could be a dream buy.
This six bedroom townhouse has a private garden, off street parking and a wealth of period features, and is on the market for offers over £1,995,000 with Strutt and Parker.
1. Living room
The living room has a traditional fireplace and cornicing.
2. Dining room
The formal dining room also has a feature fireplace.
3. Study
One of the four reception rooms is currently being used as a study.
4. Kitchen
The modern kitchen is spacious and bright.
