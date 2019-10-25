Scotland’s most popular property hotspots revealed

Property website Zoopla has revealed the most popular places in Scotland for potential property buyers.

Zoopla's data covered the whole of the UK, with Swansea coming out on top and three Scottish locations making the top 10. Noted trends within the data included that people are searching seaside locations and are looking for value for money, as all of the top 10 most searched for post towns outside of London had house prices that were below the national average.

Popular Scottish locations

Zoopla found that three of the most searched for towns were in Scotland - Dunfermline, Dumfries and Inverness. Dumfries came in at number seven, with house hunters searching the DG1 postcode where the average property value is £159,637.

Number nine was Inverness, where the average property value is £206,338, while Dunfermline - where the average property value is £185,435 - came in at number 10.

Rest of the UK

By analysing unique views data across the last 12 months, Zoopla revealed that SA4, home to Loughor and Gowerton, is the most popular outcode within the post-town area of Swansea - which came in at number one on the poll.

Staying in South Wales just behind in second place on Zoopla’s list of most popular towns and cities for house-hunters is Llanelli in Carmarthenshire. Following in third place is Leicester - where homes in the outcode of LE5 are the most viewed.

Read more: These are the 20 happiest areas in Scotland to live

Elsewhere, proving that British people still do love to be beside the seaside, old-favourite destinations of Brighton and Torquay make it onto Zoopla’s list in 11th and 16th place respectfully. Margate, which has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years with the opening of the Turner Contemporary Gallery, is ranked 13th. Maidenhead has the highest average value out of all of the post-towns on the list, with an average property is worth £567,132.

Zoopla also analysed data for London outcodes and can reveal that Hampstead (NW3), a popular destination for celebrities where the average price of a home is £1,496 596, is the most searched for area. Heading across the city Wimbledon (SW19), home to the world famous tennis club, is the second most popular area, whilst Docklands (E14) is in third place.

Commenting on the UK-wide data, Laura Howard, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, said: “When it comes to the most searched-for post towns on Zoopla in the last 12 months, as ever, the proof is in the data. And, with SA4 and SA15 ranking first and second in the list, the data shows that South Wales reigns supreme.

“This year’s popularity could be partly attributed to the employment opportunities of nearby Swansea combined with The Gower, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on your doorstep. And at under £140,000 in SA15 and £175,000 in Swansea, average house prices are also still relatively affordable and fall under the Land Transaction Tax thresholds for Wales - welcome news for first-time buyers.”

Read more: Take a look inside this charming Edinburgh mews house with beautiful Water of Leith views