Former fishing lodge with walled garden, cottage, kennels and coach house for sale in sought-after location

The Cambus O May hotel offers new owners a business opportunity in the heart of Royal Deeside.

The former fishing lodge was constructed in 1874, and has17 bedrooms including owners accommodation as well as four public rooms including an impressive drawing room and bar area. The hotel is on the market - price on application - with Savills.

The property is situated in the heart of Royal Deeside and within the Cairngorms National Park.

1. Location

The Victorian tiled entrance and hallway has period wood panelling, moulded cornices and original fireplaces and surrounds.

2. Hallway

One of the four reception rooms.

3. Drawing room

The extensive dining room.

4. Dining room

