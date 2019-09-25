Entire Scottish island on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat

This uninhabited island off the west coast of Scotland is on sale for a bargain price.

If you're looking for a complete escape and fancy owning a private island then Insh island may be a dream buy. With only cottage ruins and a cave (in which is thought that the previous owner lived for a few years), the island is close to Oban and is on the market for a guide price of £125,000 with Dawsons - a budget of which is less than a central Edinburgh flat.

1. Private island This private island extends to just over 90 acres and is situated in the Firth of Lorne.

2. Terrain The island has rough grass bordered by rocky outcrops and cliff faces. There is also a natural cave and the ruins of two croft cottages.

3. Slate island Insh is one of the slat islands, which include Seil, Easdale, Luing, Lunga, Shuna, Torsa and Belnahua.

4. Uninhabited New owners can enjoy complete solidarity as the island is uninhabited.

