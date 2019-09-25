Entire Scottish island on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat
This uninhabited island off the west coast of Scotland is on sale for a bargain price.
If you're looking for a complete escape and fancy owning a private island then Insh island may be a dream buy. With only cottage ruins and a cave (in which is thought that the previous owner lived for a few years), the island is close to Oban and is on the market for a guide price of £125,000 with Dawsons - a budget of which is less than a central Edinburgh flat.
1. Private island
This private island extends to just over 90 acres and is situated in the Firth of Lorne.