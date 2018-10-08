Edinburgh residents: how to keep your listed property warm

Question: I want to make my Grade C listed home as energy efficient as possible. What steps can I take to ensure this?

Answer: There are a range of simple energy saving measures that can be carried out routinely including draught proofing the windows and doors, installing thermal curtains, or installing insulation in the loft space. These are all efficient and relatively cost effective ways to keep your house warm during the winter.

Insulating the walls and floors is much more technically challenging. It is also more costly and more disruptive but may be worth considering if you are undertaking a refurbishment or restoration project.

Floor insulation is often installed as part of an underfloor heating scheme which removes the need for wall mounted radiators and provides constant heat levels which are good for historic buildings.

Walls can be insulated internally or externally but if it involves the loss of historic or other period features, it will probably not get listed building consent. Remember maintaining breathability in traditional walls and floors is important, so you should seek professional advice to make sure that you are not building up problems for the future.

Windows can account for a lot of heat loss so it is worth considering either primary double glazing or secondary double glazing. However, windows are important period features and it is often impractical or undesirable to alter them to accommodate double-glazed units.

If the windows are particularly old or architecturally significant it may be necessary to opt for carefully designed secondary double glazing which will sit inside the historic window frame.

When you visit The Scottish Listed Property Show you can meet suppliers who specialise in double or secondary glazing for listed buildings, and talk to independent conservation advisors for advice on planning.

If you own or are thinking of buying a listed building, don’t miss The Scottish Listed Property Show, with the biggest collection of listed building suppliers and experts under one roof.

Plus, you can meet face-to-face with experts on planning, legal issues, insurance, damp, energy efficiency and independent conservation officers for impartial help and advice.

The Scottish Listed Property Show takes place on Saturday 27th October at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh. Book tickets in advance for a discounted price of £8 when you quote SM6. Visit www.lpoc.scot or call 0131 357 3300.