Charming cottage in sought-after Scottish location on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat

Located in the heart of the pretty and popular village of Dunkeld, 6A Cathedral Street is a two bedroom property situated in a historic building that boast original features and bridge and river views. An ideal holiday home or downsizing opportunity, the property is on the market with a guide price of £185,000 with Galbraith - a budget of which is cheaper than some central Edinburgh flats.

1. Cathedral Street Dunkeld Cathedral, founded in the 13th Century, is located at the end of Cathedral Street, which enjoys a peaceful riverside setting. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

2. Living room The living room features original exposed stone work and has space for a dining area. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

3. Views New owners can enjoy views from the living room window seat towards Dunkeld Bridge and the River Tay. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The kitchen has a good range of shaker style units, work surface and space for a small table. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

View more