Charming cottage in sought-after Scottish location on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat

This Perthshire home offers an escape from the city, and is on sale for less than a capital bolthole.

Located in the heart of the pretty and popular village of Dunkeld, 6A Cathedral Street is a two bedroom property situated in a historic building that boast original features and bridge and river views. An ideal holiday home or downsizing opportunity, the property is on the market with a guide price of £185,000 with Galbraith - a budget of which is cheaper than some central Edinburgh flats.

Dunkeld Cathedral, founded in the 13th Century, is located at the end of Cathedral Street, which enjoys a peaceful riverside setting.

1. Cathedral Street

The living room features original exposed stone work and has space for a dining area.

2. Living room

New owners can enjoy views from the living room window seat towards Dunkeld Bridge and the River Tay.

3. Views

The kitchen has a good range of shaker style units, work surface and space for a small table.

4. Kitchen

