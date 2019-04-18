10 eerie abandoned places in Scotland that have lain empty for years

Yet they linger on regardless, empty though very much a part of the built environment. Like many ancient lands steeped in history, Scotland is a vast repository of forgotten places that span the centuries. From ruined medieval castles and remote ghost villages to foreboding Victorian hospitals, railway stations and a former Seminary, it’s not difficult to see how, over time, myths arise and superstition takes hold.

Glasgow Botanic Gardens Railway Station The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow are a popular destination, but few know theyre just a stones throw from one of the citys most iconic abandonments: a subterranean Victorian railway station that has been disused for decades.

Bernat Klein Studio Built by Peter Womersley for Bernat Klein as a studio, the abandoned property has been sitting empty for years. Located in the Borders, the studio was commissioned by textile designer Bernat Klein a workspace for design

Loudoun Castle theme park The castle was almost completely devastated by fire in 1941, and the mansions most peculiar additions didnt come until 1995, when the grounds of the ruined castle were turned into an amusement park

Gartloch Hospital Few places are more eerie than abandoned Victorian asylums, but Gartloch Hospital in Glasgow cuts an especially intimidating form on the landscape. It was opened in 1896 by the City of Glasgow District Lunacy Board.

