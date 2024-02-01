Wrapping things up nicely by answering moving questions

This latest release of The Scotsman’s Property Podcast has dropped, and the episode tackles two very different topics.

First, we speak to mortgage specialist Sarah Cheetham from the UK’s only debt charity, StepChange.

Data from StepChange Scotland has revealed that 19 per cent of mortgaged clients north of the Border were in mortgage arrears in the second quarter of 2023, up from 15 per cent in the same business period of 2022.

A high proportion of clients contacting the charity continue to cite a rising cost of living increase as the main driver of their debt. But, as Sarah points out, clients’ mortgages are often the first debt that they pay, leaving other commitments to fall into arrears.

The rise in those contacting StepChange because of difficulties in paying a mortgage is particularly steep in Scotland, and the average amount that clients report owing has also risen sharply since interest rates started to increase.

Sarah takes listeners through the advice offered by Stepchange and explains the process of making a very detailed budget, respectfully looking at income and outgoings, to identify how much money is left to pay towards the debts. Advice can then be tailored for a client to create an individual solution.

The charity can help with approaching and negotiating with a lender, which many people can be understandably nervous about, and StepChange advisors can offer a wide range of mortgages which will allow someone struggling to stay in their own home rather than face repossession.

Sarah says: “There may be times when the advice is to sell and to downsize because the property is just not sustainable. But, where a client’s number-one objective is to stay in their home, we may look at solutions such as equity release, which is available to people over the age of 55.”

While mortgage rates are now coming down – albeit not to the previous record low levels – Sarah believes that the coming year will still be challenging. She predicts lower mortgage rates of somewhere between 3 and 4 per cent will eventually arrive, but says: “Everything that I’ve seen is suggesting that it will be maybe even beyond 2025 before we start to get down to those levels. So we're still in for a really difficult couple of years.”

Mostly, Sarah believes, the charity can be instrumental in providing relief from worry for their clients. “When we’ve looked at clients who’ve been through our service in the three, six and nine months after seeking debt advice, we have seen a positive impact on their mental health. We're trained advisors, our debt advice and services are free, you can access a lot of it online, and it's confidential.”

The second half of the podcast tackles another type of service designed to lessen stress, this time that surrounding moving house.

We talk to two of a team of three women who have put together what they call The Ultimate Home Move Package, designed to join up several of the services required in marketing, selling, buying and moving home.

Amy Howard, a property consultant with Neilson’s solicitors and estate agent, Zoe Berry of Life/Edit Home Organisers and Jo Munro of Broughton’s Removals have designed the package to make moving as calm and stress-free as possible.

Amy and Zoe talk through the process, which includes an initial valuation, decluttering and furniture storage, home staging for sale, as well as marketing and conveyancing. The three agencies work together for all the legal work, removals, unpacking, and organising the new home.

The trio believe that often the most difficult part of moving house for home buyers is having to co-ordinate all the different aspects – sometimes with precision timing on movingday – when any small hiccup or delay can upset best-laid plans.

The team have examined all the stress points in the process, and aim to offer a more joined-up way of moving, without the need for a client to personally organise everything separately.

Currently available in Edinburgh, the package is inspired by services that are the norm in the US, and as well as a smooth selling and buying process, Zoe points out that home-staging – getting a property into tip-top shape for viewings – has been shown to add between 8 and 10 per cent to a selling price.

As Amy explains: “The package is designed for anyone looking to move, but will especially appeal to busy working people, families and those at the stage in life where they are wishing to downsize”.