Wonderful modern 5-bedroom family home in rural setting with indoor swimming pool and stunning views

Its elevated position affords it beautiful views over the Ochil hills and it is currently being used as a holiday let, providing a possible income stream.

The attractive one-level accommodation comprises entrance hall, hallway, sitting room with balcony, dining room, WC, dining kitchen, family room, utility room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, second bedroom with en-suite shower room, further three bedrooms, family bathroom with separate shower, and an indoor heated swimming pool with doors leading out to a patio.

Externally, the property boasts two private monobloc driveways with ample parking and there is an integral double garage on the lower level, while the lovely grounds include lawns, mature colourful borders, raised beds, patio area to the rear, pump house for the swimming pool, and a treehouse.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £795,000, more details can be found HERE.

