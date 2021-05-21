Wonderful 4-bedroom family home set in 5 acres with views overlooking the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

Located in a private position on the edge of Buchanan Castle Estate near the village of Drymen, and within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, the property, which has been upgraded in recent years, enjoys uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside.

The ground floor comprises entrance hall, bedroom with en-suite bathroom, drawing room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility room, sitting room, and cloakroom/WC, while the upper level features a principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobes, balcony and en-suite bathroom, and a further two bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room.

Outbuildings include a double garage and a triple garage with workshop/tack room, while there is also an all-weather tennis court and greenhouse.

The grounds, which extend to over five acres in total, feature areas laid to lawn on either side of the driveway to the front, together with a pond and mixed mature woodland, while to the rear is a decking area with an area of meadow beyond bordered by a beech hedge and an attractive burn.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £775,000, more details on this delightful property can be found HERE.

