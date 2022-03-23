Wonderful 3-bedroom traditional farm steading with stunning views and large gardens, stables, paddocks, riding arena, and office

The beautiful accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises reception hallway, bright and airy formal lounge with focal point fireplace, rear conservatory, contemporary fitted open plan dining kitchen with relax area and doors to the rear patio, luxury bathroom, and an impressive master bedroom with four-piece en-suite and fitted out dressing room with wine chiller, while an impressive oak staircase leads from the lounge to the upper level with two double bedrooms and a modern family shower room.

Externally, to the front is a pavier courtyard for several cars with access to a double garage and fitted tack room, while a set of wrought iron gates lead to further parking and the rear of the property, including a purpose-built office with kitchen area and WC, eight bespoke stables, paddocks, riding arena, and substantial gardens with colourful bedding areas, established lawn, and a variety of firs and evergreens, all offfering truly outstanding views over the Clyde Valley and beyond.

On the market with Residence Estate Agents for offers over £799,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Woodhall Road, Braidwood Front entrance. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

2. Woodhall Road, Braidwood Hallway with marble tiled floor. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

3. Woodhall Road, Braidwood Lounge. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

4. Woodhall Road, Braidwood Lounge. Photo: Residence Photo Sales