Dahl Beag, Bonawe, Argyll & Bute.

With its remote and breath-taking setting, this 3-bedroom cottage is the ultimate off-grid retreat, only accessible by boat or light vehicle

Dahl Beag has a picture postcard setting in dramatic west coast scenery, located on the northern shores of Loch Etive, close to Bonawe and around 20 miles from Oban.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 3:30 pm

With no public roads for miles around, the elm-clad cabin is accessed either on foot with a 15 minute walk or quad access from a forestry track located to the west of the property, or alternatively via a 15 minute boat trip from Taynuilt.

With a gated entrance and approached via a footbridge crossing a small burn, the cabin is full of charm and comprises of a sitting room with original Chatanette stove which operates as the back boiler to heat the water, kitchen (with bottled gas hob), small dining area, single bedroom, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom. The property has no mains electricity and a private (unfiltered) natural water supply.

Externally, there are three outbuildings including a large boat shed and two stores used to house firewood and equipment. The grounds extend to about 0.80 acres with a few specimen trees and deer fence boundary.

The cabin is just a short walk from the shores of Loch Etive with stone jetty access, and enjoys dramatic far-reaching views over the loch, Ben Starav and Glas Bheinn Mhor to the north, and Ben Cruachan to the south.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £250,000, more details on this ultimate getaway can be found HERE.

A secluded and peaceful location.

A jetty gives access by boat.

On the shores of Loch Etive.

Gated entrance.

