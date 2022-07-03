With its remote and breath-taking setting, this 3-bedroom cottage is the ultimate off-grid retreat, only accessible by boat or light vehicle

With no public roads for miles around, the elm-clad cabin is accessed either on foot with a 15 minute walk or quad access from a forestry track located to the west of the property, or alternatively via a 15 minute boat trip from Taynuilt.

With a gated entrance and approached via a footbridge crossing a small burn, the cabin is full of charm and comprises of a sitting room with original Chatanette stove which operates as the back boiler to heat the water, kitchen (with bottled gas hob), small dining area, single bedroom, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom. The property has no mains electricity and a private (unfiltered) natural water supply.

Externally, there are three outbuildings including a large boat shed and two stores used to house firewood and equipment. The grounds extend to about 0.80 acres with a few specimen trees and deer fence boundary.

The cabin is just a short walk from the shores of Loch Etive with stone jetty access, and enjoys dramatic far-reaching views over the loch, Ben Starav and Glas Bheinn Mhor to the north, and Ben Cruachan to the south.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £250,000, more details on this ultimate getaway can be found HERE.

1. Dahl Beag, Bonawe, Argyll A secluded and peaceful location. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. Dahl Beag, Bonawe, Argyll A jetty gives access by boat. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. Dahl Beag, Bonawe, Argyll On the shores of Loch Etive. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. Dahl Beag, Bonawe, Argyll Gated entrance. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales