Wild and rugged estate with two cottages nestled within a spectacular ancient landscape and coastline of endless drama

The estate, which extends to over 600 acres, sits around six miles from Lochinver, and offers great commercial potential with fishing and shooting rights, possible holiday lets, and wildlife conservation.

Lagg House is the main property on the estate and is an attractive single storey house which sits in an elevated position, sheltered by mature trees, and comprises three bedrooms (one en-suite), sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom, utility room, and WC, as well as a large shed, double garage, and chilled deer larder.

Fearna Cottage, located to the west of Lagg House overlooking Loch Fearna and currently run as a holiday let, is approximately four years old and consists of a reception hall, sitting room, dining kitchen, four bedrooms (two en-suite), utility room, and a bathroom.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £1,200,000, more details can be found HERE.

