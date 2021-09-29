The changing of the seasons means that as quickly as summer arrived in Scotland, it has now departed.

Temperatures in the UK have already fallen in the wake of the September autumn equinox, with Wednesday morning seeing temperatures peak at 10C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But why has the sudden change to colder weather across the UK seen condensation appear on the inside of our windows?

Here's why you might be seeing more condensation on the inside of your windows, and how to stop it from getting worse (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

Here’s why condensation is appearing on your windows this morning, and how to prevent it from reoccurring.

What is condensation?

Simply defined, condensation is when water vapour present in the air turns to liquid form in the form of water droplets on surgaces

Unlike evaporation, which sees water or liquid transformed into vapour, condensation is the reversal of this process and can be seen taking place in several instances in our atmosphere.

Condensation is visible in the form of morning dew on grass, fog and glasses steaming up in colder weather.

Why is there condensation on the inside of my windows?

As we inch closer to winter, it is likely that you will see lots of water droplets forming on the interior surface of your windows.

This form of condensation occurs when the warmer, more humid air in a room meets the colder temperature of a window pane.

You may see more or less window condensation depending on how warm or humid the air in your home is, and when the weather becomes increasingly cold and dry.

Is window condensation dangerous?

While condensation is to be expected in UK homes as temperatures plummet, it can create cause for concern.

The accumulation of condensation on windows can lead to damp and mould if there is little ventilation to clear it.

More mould and damp in your home can lead to health complications such as sinus problems or bronchitis.

It also had the potential to reduce the effectiveness of windows at keeping out cold draughts from outside, with puddles of water able to accumulate on window sills, ledges and frames to strip away wood and sealant.

How do I stop condensation on my windows?

It can be difficult to prevent condensation from occurring on the inside of your windows if you live in particularly chilly parts of the country, but there are ways to reduce window condensation.

Dehumidifiers can help to lessen the amount of humidity in your home and limit the extent to which condensation can occur.

Opening windows and doors can also help to ventilate your home is another way to reduce the potential for condensation on your windows, as the cooler air from outside will cool down the temperature of the air in your home.

Likewise, distributing any heating more evenly across your home can reduce the chance of condensation building up in certain rooms or windows, while cooking or showering with a window open or extractor fan on can limit the built up of warm, humid air transforming into water droplets on your windows.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.