However, much of that could be set to change – like the tide – as the demand for reliable yet carbon neutral energy sources is driven forward with fresh vigoud.

We’ve all seen off-shore and deep water wind turbines elegantly turning as they are driven by the wind. But below the surface is where the true potential is seen by many to lie – a steady supply of energy with little if any environmental impact and the capacity to power massive parts of the country.

If even a single blade hydro-scheme operated privately can provide the basic power to operate a ‘big hoose’ on a country estate, what limit is there on the potential for a fully developed network of net-zero provision courtesy of our coastal waters?

Demonstrating the viability of the tidal turbines is vital to the success of MeyGen, the largest planned tidal stream project in the world. Picture: Simec Atlantis Energy

It has now been forecast that as much of the West faces huge hikes in household and commercial bills, tidal stream energy could plummet below £80 per MWh by 2035 if current opportunity is realised.

A new industry-leading report has predicted a cost reduction trajectory as much of the pre-deployment development work has already been concluded satisfactorily: now it’s time to make use of those breakthroughs.

The ‘Cost Reduction Pathway of Tidal Stream Energy in the UK and France’ report, produced by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, documents the global state of the tidal market, and presents a cost reduction trajectory taking tidal stream energy from its current price of £260/MWh down to £78/MWh by 2035.

Simon Cheeseman, sector lead for wave and tidal energy at ORE Catapult, said: “This report presents a cost reduction trajectory for the tidal stream energy industry and an effective way to track progress over the next 15 years.

Hidden source: Tidal or wave energy could be cheap, green and deliver a boost to the economy

"It allows technology providers, policymakers, and investors to see how the industry has evolved, and how tidal stream can make a significant contribution to energy security in the future. The sector has never been stronger and the roll out of tidal stream energy is a huge opportunity we must capitalise on.”

The report found that drivers for tidal stream energy (TSE) cost reduction include scaling up the size and power of devices, and development of larger TSE farms. Moving to piled foundations and anchors for fixed bottom and floating devices respectively would also deliver cost savings. Longer term, the report estimates that a LCOE of £60/MWh could be reached by 2042 and £50/MWh by 2047.

Recent studies from the Edinburgh and Manchester universities maintain TSE projects generate over 80% of materials from the local supply chain, create up to 45 jobs per MW deployed - exceeding the wind and solar industries, and could contribute up to £17 billion to the UK economy by 2050. It also highlighted that the UK could capture 25% of the international market value of TSE through export.

As one early pioneer of tidal energy projects said: “In Scotland you can go north, west, east or south – we're pretty much surrounded by a free energy source - it seems only common sense to make the most of it.”

A new national public energy agency has also been launched to accelerate the transformation.