Spacious five-bedroom Victorian home with cinema room in Chesterfield

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
This spacious and stylish Victorian semi offers five double bedrooms, a cinema room, stunning kitchen, and large private garden – all set on one of Chesterfield’s most popular roads.

Sitting pretty on sought-after Newbold Road, this commanding five-bedroom Victorian semi is a rare gem offering grandeur, versatility and even a cinema room – all just moments from Chesterfield’s shops, schools and green spaces.

On the market for £599,999, this is a standout family home with bags of character and space to spare.

Book your viewing today via Purplebricks and discover why this beautifully maintained property has so much to offer. With off-road parking, a garage and a private garden, it’s the complete package in a prime Derbyshire location.

Step inside and you’re greeted by classic period elegance – high ceilings, bay windows and spacious rooms flow throughout. The lounge is grand and light-filled, the separate dining room ideal for hosting, and the large kitchen/breakfast room with central island is perfect for modern family living. A utility room and downstairs WC add everyday practicality.

But the real surprise awaits in the basement: a brilliant cinema room for movie nights, a family room for games or hobbies, a separate study, and extra storage space – a haven for busy households.

Upstairs, four generous double bedrooms and a shower room span the first floor, while the top floor reveals a luxurious retreat: a fifth double bedroom and a bathroom with jet bath, offering a little indulgence at the end of the day.

Outside, the rear garden is perfect for alfresco dining with both patio and lawned areas. A long drive leads to a secure garage, ensuring parking is never a problem.

At a glance:

Five double bedrooms

Victorian semi with period charm

Cinema room, family room and study in basement

Spacious kitchen with island and range cooker

Large rear garden, off-road parking and garage

