Spacious five-bedroom Victorian home with cinema room in Chesterfield
Sitting pretty on sought-after Newbold Road, this commanding five-bedroom Victorian semi is a rare gem offering grandeur, versatility and even a cinema room – all just moments from Chesterfield’s shops, schools and green spaces.
On the market for £599,999, this is a standout family home with bags of character and space to spare.
With off-road parking, a garage and a private garden, it's the complete package in a prime Derbyshire location.
Step inside and you’re greeted by classic period elegance – high ceilings, bay windows and spacious rooms flow throughout. The lounge is grand and light-filled, the separate dining room ideal for hosting, and the large kitchen/breakfast room with central island is perfect for modern family living. A utility room and downstairs WC add everyday practicality.
But the real surprise awaits in the basement: a brilliant cinema room for movie nights, a family room for games or hobbies, a separate study, and extra storage space – a haven for busy households.
Upstairs, four generous double bedrooms and a shower room span the first floor, while the top floor reveals a luxurious retreat: a fifth double bedroom and a bathroom with jet bath, offering a little indulgence at the end of the day.
Outside, the rear garden is perfect for alfresco dining with both patio and lawned areas. A long drive leads to a secure garage, ensuring parking is never a problem.
Five double bedrooms
Victorian semi with period charm
Cinema room, family room and study in basement
Spacious kitchen with island and range cooker
Large rear garden, off-road parking and garage
