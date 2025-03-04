Urban Union reveals new show home at Glasgow’s award-winning Laurieston Living

Showcasing the perfect apartment just minutes from the heart of Glasgow City Centre, Urban Union’s new show home at Laurieston Living gives buyers the chance to experience the stylish design, prime location and customisable interiors of this multi award-winning development.

Located on Gorbals Street just south of the Clyde, the show home is one of the final Denham property types, a two bedroom city-style apartment with sleek, contemporary design, high-quality finishes and a generous layout.

Priced at £230,000 for 737 sq ft, The Denham is one of Urban Union’s most popular apartments. Embracing open plan living, the lounge/dining kitchen is flooded with natural light from the full height French style doors. The kitchen’s contemporary styling with integrated appliances combine with the most important rooms in the home to create a large space to connect and socialise. Both bedrooms are spacious and the principal bedroom features an en-suite shower room.

Urban Union is offering a range of incentives worth up to £12,500 for those reserving a new apartment at Laurieston Living, including options from flooring to cashback and gifted deposits.

The Denham's well-lit, modern kitchen

The Denham show home is open for viewings on Gorbals Street with no appointment necessary Thursday to Monday from 10am to 4pm.

Scottish Property Awards 2023 Regeneration Project of the Year, the latest phase at Laurieston Living delivers 191 new homes and apartments. This award-winning development continues Urban Union’s highly successful regeneration project in the Gorbals area which has already benefited from over 500 new homes.

Kirsty Parry, Sales and Marketing Director, Urban Union, said: “The Denham is a highly sought-after home and, like our other apartments on offer, is ideal for anyone looking for a modern, stylish living space in a prime location. With our range of incentives and variety of apartment types, we are looking forward to welcoming more potential buyers to Laurieston Living and continuing to create a new community within Glasgow.”

The apartment types now available at Laurieston include The Denham, The Gillan, The Muirhead, The Ingram and The Sheenin, all two-bedroom apartments, as well as The McCabe, a one-bedroom apartment.