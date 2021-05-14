Unique Portobello cottage where Sir Harry Lauder was born on sale for offers over £435,000
A charming and deceptively spacious three-bedroom cottage situated in the heart of the ever popular seaside suburb of Portobello, just minutes from the shores of the Forth.
On August 4, 1870, the world-renowned Scottish singer Sir Harry Lauder was born in this cottage, and while it has obviously changed considerably since then, a plaque on the outside wall pays homage to the man widely regarded as the world’s first global superstar and the first British performer to sell one million records.
Set over two levels, the property has been decorated in tasteful tones and comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, light and spacious living room, modern well equipped kitchen, large conservatory with French doors leading to a patio garden, three double bedrooms, shower room, vast landing area ideal as office space, and a very spacious family bathroom with jacuzzi bath.
On the market with Warners for offers over £435,000, more details can be found HERE.