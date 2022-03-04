Front of property with gravelled driveway and parking area.

Unique and eye-catching 'Arts & Crafts' style 5-bedroom detached villa with extensive gardens and separate studio flat

Built at the start of the 20th century, ‘Clairinch’ is a substantial and elegant detached residence, located in the much sought after Upper West side of Helensburgh.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:22 pm

Built at the height of the Arts and Crafts era, the property sits effortlessly amidst simply stunning, mature and extensive garden grounds, with breathtaking south westerly views over the Clyde estuary.The current layout of the house has been formed into two separate self contained apartments on either floor, however, it would not be a big undertaking to re-instate the house to one large family home if preferred, with the removal of the upstairs kitchen.

The property has been considerably modernised, upgraded and redeveloped, whilst retaining its original style and elegance with features including original timber doors and finishes, ornate plasterwork, elegant fireplaces, cornicing, and a number of stained glass windows throughout.

An additional feature is a self contained studio flat that can be used for extra accommodation or as possible rental income, while the magnificent large gardens at the rear are very private and include large expanses of lawn, mature coniferous hedging, sheltered decked terrace surrounded by a low wall, terraced shrub beds and rockeries, and a large gravelled patio and sitting area.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £749,000, discover much more about this fascinating property HERE.

West Lennox Drive, Helensburgh

Hall and staircase.

West Lennox Drive, Helensburgh

Ground floor WC.

West Lennox Drive, Helensburgh

Sitting room.

West Lennox Drive, Helensburgh

Sitting room.

