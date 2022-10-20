The flat has been recently refurbished and consists of an entrance hall, a double bedroom, a spacious living room and a family bathroom. Downstairs, there is a spacious hallway with a utility cupboard and an additional large cupboard, both providing excellent storage.

The well-proportioned principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes and access to an ensuite shower room. A fully fitted kitchen-dining room features a stunning original stone wall and has direct access to the private garden which is ideal for entertaining.

The property is only a short walk to Princes Street, George Street and cosmopolitan Stockbridge. The surrounding New Town offers a wide range of local amenities and choice of places to dine and shop.

The flat's dining area with fireplace focal point affords access to a private rear garden.

The flat is well-served by public transport, with links to regular bus and tram services, and Waverley Station within walking distance, and is in the catchment area for good schools.

16B Fettes Row, New Town, Edinburgh, EH3 6RH, is priced at offers over £575,000. Marketed by Coulters

