Truly unique 4-bedroom grand Victorian home with large garden grounds set in the heart of Royal Deeside

Ellis commissioned his brother-in-law, Aberdeen master mason John Morgan, to build The Firs in 1890 as a weekend holiday home, and taking inspiration from the properties Morgan saw on the outskirts of Toronto and the wonderful imagination and vision of Ellis, they created nothing short of a masterpiece, which still retains many original features but also offers generous public spaces and bedrooms perfect for modern family living.

A welcoming vestibule at the main entrance leads to the ground floor accommodation which comprises hallway, formal dining room, versatile sitting room, main lounge with a beautiful box bay window, impressive dining kitchen, utility room, shower room with sauna, library and cloakroom WC.

The staircase and landing are engulfed with natural light from a tall feature window and lead to the first floor which features a master bedroom suite with box bay window, large dressing room and en-suite shower room, a further three double bedrooms, and a family bathroom. Behind a hidden door in the wood panelling on the landing, stairs lead up to the attic room which could have any number of uses and includes an external balcony and ladder access to a turret, a breathtaking feature which offers panoramic views during the day and stunning moonlit starry nights.

Externally, the driveway leads to a parking area and detached garage to the rear that can house up to five cars, while the generous well-stocked gardens enjoy a high level of privacy and include a lovely patio area accessed from the kitchen.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £620,000, more details can be found HERE.

