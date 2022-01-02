Truly magnificent 8-bedroom residence with glorious grounds has one of the most prestigious addresses in north-east Scotland

The property was extended in 2011 creating the perfect blend of old meets new with many period features including extensive oak, high ceilings, picture rails, deep skirting boards, chunky column radiators, ornate and intricate panelling, stained glass windows and striking open log fireplaces, balanced with the more contemporary style of the orangery and cinema room.

Beautifully presented, this substantial residence has been completed to an exceptional specification and comprises, on the ground floor, reception hallway, cloakroom WC, sitting room, drawing room, conservatory, dining room, butler's pantry, modern kitchen with open plan family room, laundry, orangery, rear vestibule, and a cinema room.

The upper level features a principal bedroom with luxurious en-suite bathroom, a further five bedrooms, large shower room, generous family bathroom, and a home office, while the two double bedrooms which form part of the extension both have en-suite shower rooms.

Externally, there is a sweeping horseshoe driveway with circular turning area, courtyard providing parking and access to the luxury triple garage block, timber log store, secure refuse bin store, cold store, large garden store, workshop, all weather shed, and greenhouse, while the garden grounds include an extensive terrace, some 200 trees including historic Douglas firs, lawns, reflecting pond, fish pond, soft fruit growing area, orchard, kitchen garden, alpine rockery, moss gardens, and a tennis court.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,975,000, more details can be found HERE.

