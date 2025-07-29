Top tips when designing a small bathroom

When it comes to designing a small bathroom, one of the main goals is to make the most of every square inch. From creating the illusion of space to choosing functional, stylish elements, there are many ways to make a compact bathroom feel open and airy.

To provide inspiration when renovating an en suite or updating your main bathroom, Ashley Cooper, Marketing Director at Triton Showers has shared some of the best solutions that maximise space without compromising on style.

Transform your shower into a wetroom

“If you’re looking to make optimal use of space in a small bathroom, converting your shower into a wetroom is a great solution. By removing bulky trays and enclosures, you can create a seamless, open design that instantly makes the room feel larger and more luxurious.

White-and-black ENlight® thermostatic electric shower with UNIQ® shower kit, priced from £369.

“For added space efficiency, consider corner installations or slimline shower trays, which optimise your layout without affecting performance. Wall-mounted fixtures and clear glass panels are also a handy way to reduce visual clutter, enhancing the sense of space and keeping the bathroom feeling airy and open. It creates a modern look that balances style and practicality, making it an excellent choice for homeowners looking to make the most of their bathroom design.”

Embrace minimalism with space-saving solutions

“Key to creating a spacious feel in a small bathroom is keeping things clean, uncluttered and streamlined. Features such as flush fittings, minimalist fixtures and discreet drainage can make a big difference. These elements help eliminate unnecessary bulk and create a cleaner, more open space.

“If you're after a sleek and modern design, options like ENight ® are a great choice. With an integrated space-optimising kit, ENlight® creates a smooth, streamlined appearance that’s ideal for minimalist schemes.”

Optimise storage in small spaces with floating shelves

“Storage is always a challenge in compact bathrooms, but clever design choices can help keep things tidy without taking up valuable floor space. Floating shelves are a simple yet effective way to store everyday essentials while maintaining a bright feel. These shelves can be mounted above sinks or tucked into alcoves, providing a space-efficient storage solution that doesn’t overcrowd the room.

“Opting for floating shelves in neutral tones or natural materials can soften the look of the room and create a more cohesive aesthetic. This design element not only looks stylish but also helps you make the most of the available space without losing out on functionality.”

Next generation shower choices for flexible bathroom layouts

“Even the type of shower you choose can make a huge difference in how functional and flexible your bathroom layout is. Next generation showers such as Triton’s ENVI ® electric shower are ideal for small bathrooms, offering innovative design features that allow you to free up valuable wall space.

“With ENVi®, the control panel can be installed up to three metres away from the main unit, allowing you to place it anywhere in the bathroom. This clever feature gives you more freedom to design your space without cluttering your shower area with bulky controls. It’s perfect for maximising space while keeping your bathroom looking modern and neat.”

Opt for a shower/bath combo

“If you're struggling to choose between incorporating a bath or a shower in your small bathroom, you don't have to decide. You can combine both features, offering a space-efficient solution that meets your needs.

“The key is to choose the right proportions and finishes to keep everything in balance. Opting for a compact bath and slim shower screens, for instance, can create a cohesive, functional design that doesn’t feel cramped.