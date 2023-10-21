Three's a charm: we're going to need a Biggar quote

We price a threesome of great properties in and around the attractive South Lanarkshire town.
Here’s our gallery of homes currently for sale in Biggar.
1. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000
What is it? A runner-up in BBC television’s Scotland’s Home of the Year competition in 2022, viewers could see for themselves just how well this splendid detached eco-home has been lovingly restored to blend old and new . Photo: contributed
2. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000
Where is it? Towards the edge of the Pentland Hills Regional Park with views across the Southern Uplands and on the edge of the quiet village of Elsrickle. The market town of Biggar, ten minutes away by car, has a busy High Street with amenities including shops, eateries and a theatre. Photo: contributed
3. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000
Interior: A welcoming entrance hall with dining area leads to a lounge and sleek open-plan kitchen and family area, with glazed sliding doors providing plenty of light. Three bedrooms are set across two floors. Photo: contributed
4. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000
Exterior: There is a gravel driveway with an electric vehicle charging station, and the picturesque grounds are surrounded by mature trees. Sliding doors in the home extension open to a sizable patio seating area.
Contact: Strutt & Parker Photo: contributed