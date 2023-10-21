All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Three killed in deadly weather across UK | Flooding deluges Brechin
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Three's a charm: we're going to need a Biggar quote

We price a threesome of great properties in and around the attractive South Lanarkshire town.
By Sarah Devine
Published 21st Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

Here’s our gallery of homes currently for sale in Biggar.

What is it? A runner-up in BBC television’s Scotland’s Home of the Year competition in 2022, viewers could see for themselves just how well this splendid detached eco-home has been lovingly restored to blend old and new .

1. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000

What is it? A runner-up in BBC television’s Scotland’s Home of the Year competition in 2022, viewers could see for themselves just how well this splendid detached eco-home has been lovingly restored to blend old and new . Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Where is it? Towards the edge of the Pentland Hills Regional Park with views across the Southern Uplands and on the edge of the quiet village of Elsrickle. The market town of Biggar, ten minutes away by car, has a busy High Street with amenities including shops, eateries and a theatre.

2. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000

Where is it? Towards the edge of the Pentland Hills Regional Park with views across the Southern Uplands and on the edge of the quiet village of Elsrickle. The market town of Biggar, ten minutes away by car, has a busy High Street with amenities including shops, eateries and a theatre. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Interior: A welcoming entrance hall with dining area leads to a lounge and sleek open-plan kitchen and family area, with glazed sliding doors providing plenty of light. Three bedrooms are set across two floors.

3. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000

Interior: A welcoming entrance hall with dining area leads to a lounge and sleek open-plan kitchen and family area, with glazed sliding doors providing plenty of light. Three bedrooms are set across two floors. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Exterior: There is a gravel driveway with an electric vehicle charging station, and the picturesque grounds are surrounded by mature trees. Sliding doors in the home extension open to a sizable patio seating area. Contact: Strutt & Parker

4. East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000

Exterior: There is a gravel driveway with an electric vehicle charging station, and the picturesque grounds are surrounded by mature trees. Sliding doors in the home extension open to a sizable patio seating area. Contact: Strutt & Parker Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BiggarSouth Lanarkshire