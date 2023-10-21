Three's a charm: we're going to need a Biggar quote

2 . East Park, Elsrickle, Biggar, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £465,000

Where is it? Towards the edge of the Pentland Hills Regional Park with views across the Southern Uplands and on the edge of the quiet village of Elsrickle. The market town of Biggar, ten minutes away by car, has a busy High Street with amenities including shops, eateries and a theatre. Photo: contributed